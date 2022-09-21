Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo’s magic gesture goes viral, his exemplary attitude with this teammate – Pause Foot

Photo of James James57 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Cristiano Ronaldo is still in good shape and showed it in training, his exemplary attitude with Martin Dubravka speaks for itself. For his part, Pep Guardiola has decided to monitor Erling Haaland in selection and Carlo Ancelotti has given a crazy challenge to Federico Valverde.

#CristianoRonaldo #Haaland #Valverde

Why Mbappé boycotted the team photo, Xavi’s insolent tackle to Pique: https://youtu.be/AaW6c-PN5kU
—————————————

Don’t forget to like, comment and share this video. All remarks are good to take, we will not hesitate to use your feedback for our next videos. Activate notifications if you don’t want to miss anything on Oh My Goal – Actu Foot.

Follow us on all platforms:
YouTube – FC Stories – Oh My Goal: https://bit.ly/33Zo4Ox
YouTube – Oh My Goal – Foot News: https://bit.ly/3aY5gQc
YouTube – What happened? – Oh My Goal: https://bit.ly/3M4Vtsm
YouTube – Oh My Goal – The Best of Football: https://bit.ly/3vuEoSY
YouTube – Oh My Goal – France – Shorts: https://bit.ly/3JE2A92
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3nyCb2L
Instagram: https://bit.ly/2S5jpEo
Twitter: https://bit.ly/2Qyds2F
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3xx8QKH
Oh My Goal: The Weekly | Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3xsREGd

Follow Colinterview on all platforms:
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3cJXvhf
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3lb1yI1
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3CR4zTC
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3LJoaLq
Snapchat: https://bit.ly/3cM5jPg
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s1yl5S
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s1yl5S

—————————————

© Oh My Goal – Jellysmack

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James57 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Criticism: Criticism of “Orphan: The Origin” (“Orphan: First Kill”), by William Brent Bell

30 seconds ago

I work at Nordstrom and sell Kim Kardashian’s Skims – 3 items I never recommend buying, you can get similar items for less money

2 mins ago

Angelina Jolie and the incredible resemblance to a beloved Disney Princess

3 mins ago

This is Paul Boukadakis, the boyfriend of Ana de Armas who is the CEO of Tinder

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button