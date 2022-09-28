Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother drops huge info on his future
Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro has dropped a huge hint about her son’s future but also revealed her plans for her grandson, Cristianinho.
Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling with Manchester United. If the Portuguese recently scored his first club goal this season, he is still chomping at the bit, he who wants to leave the Red Devils this summer to find a club that competes in the Champions League.
And it turns out that his training club plays him, and is also first in his group ahead of Tottenham, Frankfurt and OM. Sporting CP could indeed be a way out for CR7 soon, who would then return to Portugal.
“If Cristiano doesn’t come, his son Cristianinho will. Cristiano at Sporting? It has to happen. He has the will and will work until he is 40. If a mother’s or grandmother’s wishes come true, the near future of one of his descendants will be at Sporting…,” Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother said in comments reported by AS.
The son of CR7 could therefore follow in the footsteps of his father before seeing the latter, without doubt, joining him before his 40th birthday.
