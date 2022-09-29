Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother makes a big revelation about his future – Foot11.com

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has long been on everyone’s lips, especially during the last summer transfer window. Rare in the media, his mother gives a clue about his future. More

It was one of the big issues of the last summer transfer window. The situation of Cristiano Ronaldo was indeed on everyone’s lips during these two months of rumors. While he was sent to the four corners of Europe, even to Saudi Arabia – as confirmed by the president of the Al-Hilal club -, the man with five Ballon d’Or finally did not packed his bags. But by staying at Manchester United, the ordeal has only just begun. Strongly criticized for his recent performances, CR7 has also not convinced in the national team during the League of Nations matches. In the end, lightning seems to fall on him. But in this anthology of negative comments and criticisms of him, one person does not lose sight of his role: his mother.

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo clarified by his mother?

She is rare in the media, but when she lets go of a few words, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother does not do half measures. In an interview given to Nova Gente, Dolores Aveiro has literally confessed to having asked her son to return to play at Sporting one last time before stopping his career. And among these words, she says some for her grandson, Cristianinho, who would be better than his father at the same age…

Cristiano Ronaldo with his mother and son (Icon Sport)

“At his age, he plays better than his father! Cristiano’s successor is Cristianinho. He has already said that he wants to live in Lisbon and play for Sporting, if they both go there it would be my dream. If the wishes of a mother and grandmother are granted, one of her children will join Sporting very soon (…) A return to Sporting can happen, but not now. It wasn’t the year for that, but next year it might be. This year or next year, it will happen, God willing! I have already explained to him: ‘Son, before I die, I want to see you again in the Sporting jersey’”. These are words that will quickly ignite the sphere of football.