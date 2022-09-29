Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother makes a shocking revelation

Dolores Aveiro, mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, gave an interview to the Portuguese magazine ‘Nova Gente’, in which she assured that her grandson was better than the CR7 at the same age. Dolores Aveiro’s dream is to see them both play together at the SportingPortugal, the club that saw hatch the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

“At his age, he plays better than his father! Cristiano’s successor is Cristianinho, loose Dolores Aveiro about her grandson. He has already said that he wants to live in Lisbon and play for Sporting, if they both went, it would be my dream. If a mother and grandmother’s wishes are granted, one of her children will join Sporting very soon.”

Dolores Aveiro’s dream could have come true this summer, when Ronaldo was looking to leave Manchester United to join a team playing in the Champions League. Which is the case of the Alvalade club. But the Portuguese ultimately stayed at Old Trafford, where he made a disastrous start to the season with just one small goal in eight games in all competitions.

“A return to Sporting can happen, but not now. Wasn’t the year for it, but next year it might be. This year or next year, it will happen, God willing! I have already explained to him: ‘Son, before I die, I want to see you again in the Sporting jersey’“. What could be better than a homecoming to end his magnificent career?