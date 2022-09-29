Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother releases unexpected info

Dolores Aveiro, mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, has commented on the possibility of her son signing for Sporting. She assures that whatever happens Cristianinho, her grandson, will represent her family in the Lisbon club.

In an interview given to Nova Gente, Dolores Aveiro spoke about the future of CR7. The Portuguese does not know if her son will join Sporting in the coming months. On the other hand, she is convinced that Cristianinho, her grandson, will one day play in the Lisbon formation: “At his age, he plays better than his father! Cristiano’s successor is Cristianinho. He has already said that he wants to live in Lisbon and play for Sporting, if they both go there it would be my dream. If a mother and grandmother’s wishes are granted, one of her children will join Sporting very soon.” And to continue on Cristiano Ronaldo: “A return to Sporting can happen, but not now. It wasn’t the year for that, but next year it might be. This year or next year, it will happen, God willing! I have already explained to him: ‘Son, before I die, I want to see you again in the Sporting jersey’. What could be better than a homecoming to end his magnificent career?

Cristiano Ronaldo has so far scored only 1 goal in 8 appearances for Manchester United. Aged 37, the striker has not done the preparation with his partners, which seems to weigh on the level of his services.