Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo’s moving message in tribute to the Queen

Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Christopher Nkunku’s “Little Brother” interview!

The world of football is in mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday evening. While there have been many tributes since last night, Cristiano Ronaldo also wanted to leave a moving message to the sovereign, on social networks.

“Seven years of my career have been played in the Premier League, today is the eighth season that I have lived in England. Throughout these years, I have felt the undying love of the United Kingdom for its Queen , and how important her Majesty was and will forever be to the people of Britain. I respect her memory and mourn this irreplaceable loss with the country I have come to call home. My thoughts and prayers are with the family royal.”

Last night, just before the kick-off of the match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad, Old Trafford observed a very moving minute of silence in tribute to Elizabeth II. As a reminder, all matches this weekend in the Premier League have been postponed to a later date.

to summarize

The world of football is in mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday evening. While there have been many tributes since last night, Cristiano Ronaldo also wanted to leave a moving message to the sovereign, on social networks.

Theo Ledran

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James21 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

Brie Larson and her revealing documentary for Disney +: “I spent years hiding things about myself that I was ashamed of”

9 mins ago

a low-calorie diet like no other!

10 mins ago

3 distinguished films about the Queen of England alternatives to ‘The Crown’ that can be found in streaming

21 mins ago

Photos of celebs who met Queen Elizabeth

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button