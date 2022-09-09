Cristiano Ronaldo’s moving message in tribute to the Queen

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Christopher Nkunku’s “Little Brother” interview!

The world of football is in mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday evening. While there have been many tributes since last night, Cristiano Ronaldo also wanted to leave a moving message to the sovereign, on social networks.

“Seven years of my career have been played in the Premier League, today is the eighth season that I have lived in England. Throughout these years, I have felt the undying love of the United Kingdom for its Queen , and how important her Majesty was and will forever be to the people of Britain. I respect her memory and mourn this irreplaceable loss with the country I have come to call home. My thoughts and prayers are with the family royal.”

Last night, just before the kick-off of the match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad, Old Trafford observed a very moving minute of silence in tribute to Elizabeth II. As a reminder, all matches this weekend in the Premier League have been postponed to a later date.