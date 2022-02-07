Cristiano Ronaldo’s new car: the Cadillac Escalade

A new luxury car enters Cristiano Ronaldo’s garage. On the occasion of his 37th birthday, Georgina wanted to give CR7 a gift of 180 thousand euros that will enrich the player’s already precious car fleet. It was Georgina who posted the video on social media in which Cristiano goes out into the garden and finds the jewel equipped with all comforts: a Cadillac Escalade.

Cadillac Escalade: a presence that stands out

But let’s find out more about this gem that has quickly become the reference model among luxury SUVs. The Cadillac Escalade is available with the new 6.2 liter V8 ECoTec3 petrol engine, has an output of 420 hp for impressive acceleration: from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.6 secondsthe.

The gearbox is automatic 10-speed Hydra-Speed with Electronic Precision Shift, which guarantees the best possible shifting fluidity, while optimizing fuel consumption.

Among the functions that can be operated by the driver, that of being able lower the suspension by 5 cm to facilitate the entry and exit of passengers when parking and the possibility of further raising the height from the ground when driving off-road.

Interior with mega display

The new Cadillac Escalade introduces premium technological solutions to automotive production. The first concerns the adoption of the OLED display curved with a total diagonal of over 38 ”(965 mm) and an 8K resolution, double that of today’s 4K TVs. This technology offers incredible image clarity and a wider color gamut than any automotive display available today.

The system comprises three screens: a 7.2 “(183 mm) touch-screen control panel located on the driver’s left, the main instrument panel display of 14.2” (361 mm) located behind the steering wheel and the 16.9 “display of the infotainment (429 mm) positioned on the right.

Finally the audio system 3D Surround possesses professional sound levels, creating the effect of a recording studio with crystal clear sound, free from interference and distortion.

Ronaldo’s garage

Among the cars in Cristiano Ronaldo’s garage there are one Ferrari Monza SP2 from 1.6 million euros, a Ferrari F12 TDF and a Ferrari 599 GTO. A Bugatti Chiron, estimated at 3 million euros, a Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport, worth 1.2 million euros and in the last year a Bugatti Centodieci was also added, built in only 10 units. Ronaldo can also have fun behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Aventador LP700 or choose a Maserati GranCabrio, without forgetting the Rolls Royce Phantom or the very rare McLaren Senna.