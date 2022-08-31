Cristiano Ronaldo’s new extravaganza due to a golf course spoiling the view of his villa
He is at the center of all attention at the end of the summer transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo is not sure if he will continue his career with Manchester United. He is in particular the dream of OM fans. For his part, the Portuguese striker does not fail to manage his personal projects. He could buy a new villa. And he is ready to do anything for a little peace of mind!
Where will Cristiano Ronaldo evolve at the end of this summer transfer window? There are only a few days left to see CR7 leave Manchester United. The Portuguese striker is looking for a new project allowing him to play in the Champions League. This is why OM fans are pushing to see him land on the Canebière.
However, the Portuguese striker does not forget to take care of his personal affairs. As we learn The Sun, he would like to build a new villa in Quinta da Marinha, Portugal. However, there is a golf course that prevents him from having a better view. He would therefore have the ambition to buy this golf course, to destroy it! It is still valued at 20 million euros.
What about golf? Cristiano Ronaldo would have proposed to the managers to rebuild it in another place. A situation that could make all parties happy!
