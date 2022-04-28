Cristiano Ronaldo’s new hotel in Marrakech makes people talk, the verdict falls

Manchester United is having a disastrous season in terms of play and results. So much so that the Red Devils club will not win any titles this season. An anomaly for Cristiano Ronaldo who shows his frustration day by day. Worse, the Portuguese, if he stays in Manchester, will not play in the next Champions League unless he signs for rival club City. Currently 6th in the Premier League, MU is six points behind 4th qualifying place for the C1 occupied by Arsenal but with one more game. With 4 days to go from the end of the English championship, it’s rather badly on board, especially since United is playing against Chelsea this Thursday evening.

If Ronaldo is going through difficult times on the pitch but also in his private life with the loss of his child, he can ”comfort” a minimum with the opening of a new hotel in Marrakech…

The only way for Manchester United to win against this Chelsea team is a miracle of Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/kpSrgXl94e — 🥷𝗛𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐬𝐮𝐤𝐢 (@HiroLaB92) April 28, 2022

very good grades

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t do things by halves given his status as a planetary star, five-time Ballon d’Or winner and the most followed person in the world on social media. Thus, the establishment is upscale. The Pestana CR7 Marrakech has a restaurant, an outdoor swimming pool, a gym and a bar, all with luxury furniture and design.

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users have commented en masse on Cristiano Ronaldo’s establishment and on booking sites, we have read many opinions about the hotel. Here is what most people think of this beautiful place:

”Incredibly modern hotel with a wonderful location. Nothing is left to chance, bedding and a warm welcome… Cristiano wanted to do things right and it shows…”

”Very good staff and very nice place, the quality of the design and the architecture is luxury and the prices do not show it, I recommend it to everyone, I will personally return…”

” CR7 in the text, quality, aesthetics, little care, magnificent establishment, it’s like being in paradise with the name of Ronaldo present, for football fans, it’s heavy….’ ‘

Will Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Manchester United?

It seems complicated when you see the club’s season. Above all, if there is no Champions League at the end of the year, the Portuguese will certainly go to another club or even another championship. We are still talking about the top scorer in the history of the C1 and a player who has won the tournament 5 times… Will we see him at Paris Saint-Germain? All fantasies are allowed especially since the club of the French capital has opened the door to a departure from Neymar. Messi – Ronaldo in the same colors, it is still possible…

