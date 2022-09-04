Cristiano Ronaldo’s new partner is an avowed fan of Lionel Messi

Zapping Goal! soccer club L’Instant Mercato: Nice, PSG, David, Ekitike… things are moving on the attacking market

This Sunday, the Premier League leaders, Arsenal, will pass a serious test on the lawn of Manchester United, which has recovered well from a cataclysmic departure. The Red Devils will be all the hotter than their latest recruit, the Brazilian Antony, poached from Ajax Amsterdam for 100 M€, should start. Cristiano Ronaldo should be on the bench. According to the Sun, Erik ten Hag warned him that he was going to wax him for a while, since he did not take part in the pre-season preparation in Asia…

This substitute status is in itself a humiliation for the proud Portuguese. But it is not the only one. Indeed, his new Brazilian teammate is an avowed fan of Lionel Messi. The English media were happy to bring out a video of him from his time at Ajax in which he was asked if he preferred Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. Without hesitation, he answers “Messi” before detailing the reason for his choice. CR7 will appreciate…