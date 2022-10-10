Cristiano Ronaldo’s new record ignites Europe, Spain are already launching the Clásico

What’s next after this ad

“CR700”

One man is making headlines this morning in England: Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese once again broke a huge record during the match between Manchester United and Everton at Goodison Park this Sunday (2-1). CR7 took advantage of Anthony Martial’s unfortunate injury to come off the bench against the Toffees in the 28th minute. A few minutes later, well launched in depth by Casemiro, CR7 gave the advantage to the Red Devils just before the break. He passed the symbolic bar of 700 club goals in his career, a huge figure. This is “the biggest” for the DailyMail. The newspaper In Bola also puts it forward this morning, Portuguese journalists pay tribute to the star who began to open his counter in the country, with Sporting. In Italy too, his performance is hailed, he will “restart the machine” for the Corriere Dello Sport. As reminded The Team this morning, the five-time golden ball had not found the net in the league since May, against Brentford.

A fiery Clásico

As part of the eighth day of La Liga, FC Barcelona defeated Celta de Vigo 1-0 by a short header. A victory that allows Xavi’s men to regain the lead in the championship, thanks to a better goal difference, ahead of Real. A situation that pleases the Catalan daily very much Sport which title “the leaders of the Clasico“. Finally, Mundo Deportivo recalls all the same that this victory is a matter of “miracle“, because Celta could have come back to score many times. “AS“, media pro Madrid, still highlights the Barcelona striker in the evening, Pedri. But beware, the Madrid journalists have allowed themselves to slip a small tackle, just to start the Clasico which will take place next weekend. For ASwhat Barça did was “really the minimum“Surely not enough to win against Real. Especially since the Merengues are chasing a 94-year-old record. At that time, José Quirante’s players remained undefeated for 16 games in a row, in all competitions, currently Ancelotti’s players have not lost for 12 games.

The Pivotgang controversy

In Italy, the Corriere dello Sport opens its edition of the day on the new victory of Napoli. The Partenopei were once again a hit, this time beating Cremonese 4-1. This success allows Naples to take a little more distance with its competitors at the top of the ranking, they are still leaders of Serie A. They are also found on the front page of The Gazzetta Dello Sport, but the pink paper newspaper devoted its main pages to AC Milan. For Italian journalists,Stefano Pioli has revolutionized the club since his appointment three years ago.” Théo Hernandez, Tonali and Leao are “his masterpieces.The media is sure that he will continue to lead the Rossoneri to new success.