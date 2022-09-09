Cristiano Ronaldo’s New Social Media Nickname Is Driving Fans Crazy

This Thursday, Manchester United fell to Old Trafford against Real Sociedad (1-0) on behalf of the first day of the Europa League. Cristiano Ronaldo started for this match but could not prevent his team from losing. The Portuguese is going through a bad patch at the moment and some football observers are very hard on him. Internet users are ruthless and have even found a new nickname for the five-time Ballon d’Or. Fortunately, its defenders are numerous and this therefore causes many clashes on social networks.

From CR7 to CR007

In 7 meetings, Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t score a single goal and didn’t deliver a single assist either. An anomaly for such a player who panicked the statistics for more than fifteen years. Therefore, many Internet users have given him the nickname of CR007 instead of CR7 reading his performance. On Twitter in particular, it’s boiling hot between the absolute fans of Ronaldo and his detractors who, it must be said, often quote Lionel Messi to belittle the Manchester United player.

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users have commented en masse on this nickname.

We could thus read on Twitter in particular:

”It’s called the baseness of the world of Soccer !When a player goes through a bad moment in football instead of supporting him, they denigrate him for his lack of empathy and his unquestionable envy…”

"People have a short memory, we're talking about one of the best players of all time…"

”It’s been two years since it’s finite friends… even the best have to hang up one day and Manchester United is not a top club like before…”

”Yesterday I watched Cristiano’s game, apart from the fact that he is no longer there to play in a big team, he lacks willpower and gets angry about everything, he does not accept that ‘he is no longer the same…’

”Whoever questions Cristiano or Messi after what they have done and what they have given to Football, simply does not understand Football!!!!”

”And they think CR7 cares. Better take it easy, the World Cup is coming and he will still prove to people that he is a top player. The level, he has it, but others do nothing to help…”

To note that the Premier League will take a ‘break’ this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II : “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honor his extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League series will be postponed“.

