Cristiano Ronaldo’s new unflattering nickname revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lisandro Martinez have already struck up a budding partnership at Manchester United, with the Argentine revealing his nickname for the striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo found himself in uncharted territory so far in 2022-23. After struggling to find a new club during the summer transfer window and arriving late in pre-season training, the striker made his first Premier League appearance of the season in the disastrous 4 -0 from Manchester United against Brentford.

This result convinced manager Erik ten Hag to take the unprecedented step of putting Ronaldo back on the bench.

Ten Hag’s gamble has paid off so far, with four straight wins helping United climb back into the Premier League after a disastrous start.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has only appeared as a substitute during this run and is still awaiting his first league goal, even though he opened his 2022-23 Europa League tally in Thursday’s win. against Sheriff in Moldova.

Despite this lack of action, he still made a strong impression on Martinez, who responded to one of Cristiano’s Instagram posts with the comment “Let’s go Bicho!”.

What does Bicho mean?

Bicho, which means insect in Spanish, isn’t exactly a new nickname for the ex-Real Madrid and Juventus ace.

It was coined while playing in La Liga and is widely used in the Spanish-speaking world as a term of endearment.

COPE commentator Manolo Lama earned this nickname, which has nothing to do with any resemblance to an insect, but is rather a tribute to his physical presence, his perseverance, his strength and his field leadership.