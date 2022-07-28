Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club revealed after telling Man Utd to cancel his contract

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible next club has been revealed after he asked the club to terminate his contract.

Ronaldo had let Manchester United know he wanted to be released from his contract.

The Portuguese captain still intends to leave Manchester United this summer transfer window so he can play in the Champions League.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner reiterated his stance during talks with the Man United board at the club’s Carrington training ground on Tuesday.

Man United want to keep Ronaldo as a key part of new manager Erik ten Hag’s initial Premier League squad.

The Red Devils have treated Ronaldo’s departure request sympathetically and have allowed his representatives to explore options with major European clubs this month.

However, the three main clubs linked with Ronaldo are Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

The chances of him joining the aforementioned clubs have been ruled out recently.

But according to Spanish outlet AS (via UtdPlug), the possible option for the 37-year-old is to join Serie A side Napoli, who will contest the 2022/23 Champions League.

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti will need to approve a transfer for the club to sign Ronaldo.

