Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club will be… – Sport.fr

For Neville, Cristiano Ronaldo must aim for a Champions League club because he still has “15 or 20 goals in the legs” this season.

Without a club since the termination of his contract with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) will quickly have to find a base on his return from the World Cup. Tracked by MLS and the wealthy Saudi championship, the five-time Ballon d’Or should favor the very high level according to his former teammate Gary Neville, now a consultant for English television.

“I think Cristiano Ronaldo is going to look for a top club on a four or five month contract, where he can play an extra role in the top flight of European football. I think his priority would be to stay in the Champions League, to stay at the top level and to prove that what happened at Manchester United was not fair. I think he’s got four or five big months in him somewhere where he’s going to score 15 or 20 goals in that period. Everyone in Manchester will say ‘why didn’t we keep it?’ and Premier League fans too. But he has that in him and I would say that would be his priority. »