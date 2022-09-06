Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club will surprise you

Apparently, Cristiano Ronaldo no longer wants to stay on the Manchester United bench and has found a new club.

At least that’s what is reported from Turkey, since the sports media Ajansspor claims the Portuguese star could land at Fenerbahçe.

They report that the team’s coach could have played an important role in this decision, since Fenerbahçe are currently managed by Portuguese Jorge Jesús, who could have been the decisive piece in this puzzle.

Ajansspor also cite Fenerbahçe president Ali Koc’s alleged statement where he claims the club have reached a verbal agreement with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fenerbahçe are not taking part in this year’s Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo’s most prized tournament, and while major European leagues have already closed their transfer markets, Turkey remains a possibility as they close their records later this this month.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has said his squad won’t undergo any changes until January, hinting Cristiano Ronaldo will stay, but the Portuguese’s history during his second stint in the squad seems to be touching. its end.

Speaking of Ronaldo, Ten Hag acknowledged the team need to improve attackingly but the Portuguese is one of their star players and the Mancunians will need him throughout the season.

It seems rather unlikely that Cristiano Ronaldo could be moved to another team before the winter break, even though his agent Jorge Mendes has gone above and beyond to try and lure Europe’s biggest clubs to sign the Portuguese striker.

This news was a big hit online, as more than 154,000 tweets were posted just minutes after the news broke, and the value of Fenerbahçe’s NFT token also increased by 20%.