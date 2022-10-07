Cristiano Ronaldo’s nightmarish new night with Manchester United

What’s next after this ad

The meeting seemed perfect to allow Cristiano Ronaldo to shine again. Holder for only the 3rd time of the season with Manchester United, the Portuguese star nevertheless experienced an ordeal against Omonia Nicosia, not a thunderbolt of war yet. The English club was even trailing before winning 3-2 but it was above all its striker who symbolized all the difficulty of winning during this third day of the Europa League group stage.

Aligned at the forefront and supported by a Sancho-Bruno Fernandes-Antony line, Cristiano Ronaldo initially struggled to shine. Then there was bewilderment for England fans when the Cypriots opened the scoring before the break. Fortunately for them, Marcus Rashford equalized and then the incoming Anthony Martial gave the lead. Manchester United ended up winning thanks to a second goal signed Rashford on a strike from Ronaldo which turned into a pass (84th).

An incredible clumsiness

The only decisive gesture of the evening of the Portuguese. Out of 8 shots, he only scored one and can regret this omission by Rashford at the end of the game. On the other hand, he can only blame himself when he shot the post in the 77th on a perfect offering from Dalot. The goal was however wide open and the goalkeeper had been obliterated. He could look at the ground annoyed, before letting out a furious cry on this last attempt out of frame.

The evening was delicate for him. the Manchester Evening News still credited him with a 5, however underlining his clumsiness and his lack of realism in front of the goal. The fivefold Ballon d’Or still seems to be in so much trouble with the Red Devils. While a rumor sends him to Galatasaray this winter, he has so far scored only one goal since the start of this season. And again, it was on the penalty spot in the Europa League. It’s time for that to change.