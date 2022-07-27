Cristiano Ronaldo’s only two options for his future

What’s next after this ad

On Tuesday, all English media cameras were riveted to Manchester. Cristiano Ronaldo signed his return to the Mancunian city, with a big meeting on the program between the Portuguese, his agent Jorge Mendes, as well as the leaders of Manchester United. And, unsurprisingly, both sides stuck to their guns. Cristiano Ronaldo still wants to leave.

So it remains to be seen where the Portuguese can bounce back. And according to the DailyMail, he does not really have a lot of options, since all the top clubs interested at the start of the soap opera have gradually withdrawn, mainly for financial reasons. On the side of Chelsea, we have already ruled out the possibility of enlisting him, while Bayern Munich have already said no publicly on several occasions.

Two options, or even one and a half

According to the English publication, the Portuguese even has only two options: sign at Atlético de Madrid or … stay at Manchester United. And even this first option is proving complicated, since at the time of writing, Atlético must cut down and part with players like Alvaro Morata or Saul to be able to register the Portuguese’s arrival.

Yesterday, the English press still mentioned a possibility that could satisfy everyone: a loan to Atlético for one season, then a return to Old Trafford in the event of qualification for the Champions League during the season to come. But the native of Madeira would have to extend his contract which expires in 2023. That is clear.