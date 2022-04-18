Cristiano Ronaldo’s pain: one of the twins he was expecting with Georgina Rodríguez died

01/22/2019 Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo chose to report the news through a statement (SPORTS EUROPE SPAIN SOCIEDAD JOSÉ OLIVA)



Cristiano Ronaldo lives one of the saddest days of his life: one of the twins he was expecting with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, died. The 37-year-old striker who plays for Manchester United was in charge of informing him through a statement on his social networks and the topic quickly went viral due to the millions of followers they both have.

The attacker posted: “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce the passing of our son. It is the greatest pain that parents can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We want to thank the doctors and nurses for her care and support. We are devastated by this loss and ask for privacy at this difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. we will always love you. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez.

Georgina published the same statement and, like her partner, the thousands of comments of support came from her followers who immediately felt deep sorrow for the news reported by both and the terrible blow it means for her family.

In October of last year it became known that Georgina was pregnant in an interview published by the magazine Hello from Spain, in which the famous couple had already passed the first trimester of pregnancy, and both confirmed the news through social networks. At that time, the striker also experienced an important professional change since he had just left Juventus to return to Manchester United.

Christian He is already the father of four children, with whom he is usually proud on social networks. Family postcards are customary in the accounts of CR7 and his partner. The eldest son is Christian Jr.who was born in 2010. Then, in June 2017, the twins came into the world Matthew Y Eve. And a few months later, in November of that year, he was born Alana Martinafirst daughter in common of the Portuguese artilleryman with Georgina.

The couple began their relationship at the end of 2016, after the breakup of the Lusitanian striker with the Russian model irina shayk. Georgina and Cristiano are very much in love and in 2020 they celebrated their relationship with a romantic party with their inner circle.

CR7 and Georgina Rodríguez when they announced that the family was expanding (@cristiano)

Cristiano is always very happy with Georgina and the little ones. His family postcards are a constant either on trips, events, parties or other fun times in which the family fully enjoys. The Portuguese soccer player, beyond being a record-breaking machine in terms of his scoring, has a strong reach to the public and the 428 million followers of him on his Instagram account proves it.

In the 2021/2022 financial year, the striker has scored 21 goals in 35 games for United and provided 5 assists. In addition, he comes from qualifying with his selection for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after winning the final of his playoff phase against North Macedonia.

ARTICLE IN DEVELOPMENT