Cristiano Ronaldo’s powerful message in front of the cameras and makes things clear to Ten Hag
2022-05-03
Cristiano Ronaldo keeps alive the Man Utd and during this season he rescued him, on more than one occasion, from falling into a humiliating classification.
If it weren’t for the 37-year-old striker, United would have been eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage and would be in the middle of the table in the Premier League.
Despite all this and being the team’s top scorer, Christian continuity is not guaranteed because Erik Ten Hag He doesn’t see him in the best conditions to continue at the club.
The Dutch coach, who will lead United from next season, doubts the Portuguese’s physical condition, but he made it very clear.
After the match against Brentfordwhere Cristiano scored the second goal for his squadthe Portuguese player said goodbye to the fans as it was the last game of the season at Old Trafford and while he was waving, the camera focused on him closely and he was blunt: “I’m not finished”.
It is a message addressed to his detractors, but it may also have been for Have a Hagas it would have hinted that Christian it does not fit into his plans when he takes the reins of the team.
The English media also point out that the coach Ralf Rannickwho currently works as an interim but will be a consultant when he arrives Have a Hagintends to redesign the offense because he understands that there are several problems to be solved.
Yes ok Christian He has contributed many goals in the current campaign, rangnick He has suggested to the United managers in a lapidary report that they do not seek to sign experienced players or keep many of them.
From the new leadership of the ‘Red Devils’ they aim to free Edinson Cavaniwho will have to look for a new destination soon, so that Have a Hag can give more exposure to the young talents of the club like Rashford either Sancho.
Yes ok Ronaldo He has earned another type of consideration by dint of goals, he is already clear that his future is unknown and he wanted to clear up some doubts by giving his opinion on camera.