Cristiano Ronaldo’s powerful message in front of the cameras and makes things clear to Ten Hag

2022-05-03

Cristiano Ronaldo keeps alive the Man Utd and during this season he rescued him, on more than one occasion, from falling into a humiliating classification.

If it weren’t for the 37-year-old striker, United would have been eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage and would be in the middle of the table in the Premier League.

Despite all this and being the team’s top scorer, Christian continuity is not guaranteed because Erik Ten Hag He doesn’t see him in the best conditions to continue at the club.

The Dutch coach, who will lead United from next season, doubts the Portuguese’s physical condition, but he made it very clear.

After the match against Brentfordwhere Cristiano scored the second goal for his squadthe Portuguese player said goodbye to the fans as it was the last game of the season at Old Trafford and while he was waving, the camera focused on him closely and he was blunt: “I’m not finished”.