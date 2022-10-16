Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to Man United’s draw with Newcastle

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United were held to a frustrating draw by Newcastle United in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The hosts were furious after referee Craig Pawson ruled out two strikes from Cristiano Ronaldo early in the second half. Erik ten Hag’s side also felt they should have been awarded a penalty when Jadon Sancho was knocked down in the box. For their part, the visitors thought they should have been awarded a free kick after nine minutes.

The result sees Man United remain fifth in the Premier League table, while Newcastle sit one position behind them in sixth.

Quick reaction

1. Man United struggle for goals as they are held by Newcastle

Manchester United needed 35 attempts to score in Thursday’s 1-0 win over Omonia Nicosia but Ten Hag then insisted it was only a matter of time before the goals started to kick in to flow.

Unfortunately, for the Dutchman, he is still waiting. United took their chance in the first half and were lucky enough to be level at the break, but should have won the game in the second half. Fred and substitute Marcus Rashford missed two golden chances in the end and Ten Hag found his head in his hands as the final whistle blew.

United managed 15 shots against Newcastle but goalkeeper Nick Pope only had to face two on target. You can understand why, in the current Premier League top 10, only Bournemouth have scored fewer goals. It’s not just a matter of being more clinical. Jadon Sancho and Antony started on the wing but far too often they were content to drop back or sideways rather than run past the Newcastle defence. It’s a crucial period for United with games against Tottenham and Chelsea next week but it hasn’t started well. Ten Hag has to find goals somewhere soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t react well to his substitution as Manchester United were still looking for a goal against Newcastle. Stu Forster/Getty Images

2. Ronaldo’s problem doesn’t go away

The day started so well for Ronaldo, who was chosen to start a Premier League game for the first time since August and before kick-off he received an award for scoring his 700th club goal, scored at Everton last weekend. But before the game was over, and with the score still 0-0, he was sitting on the bench shaking his head.

Ronaldo picked up the winner at Goodison Park a week ago and started the win over Omonia Nicosia, but it’s not a big endorsement of Ten Hag’s faith in him that he was the man replaced by Rashford then that United were still looking for a goal. Maybe that’s because he had already been booked but the 37-year-old was clearly not happy with the decision and after a long chat with Antony he started shaking his head as he walked away. When the TV cameras focused on the bench minutes later, he was still there.

You can understand why Ronaldo might have felt badly done. If there’s anyone who could get you a goal in a game of low odds, it’s him, and it wasn’t like Jadon Sancho, Antony or Fred were playing particularly well – any of the three could have been sacrificed for Rashford, instead.

3. Newcastle have the top six references

Eddie Howe’s side arrived at Old Trafford sixth in the table after losing just one league game and they showed against United that their start to the season was no fluke.

Newcastle will feel they should have scored more than a point, especially after Joelinton managed to hit the crossbar and the post with two separate headers in the space of seconds in the first half. They caused United plenty of problems, particularly in the opening 45 minutes, which was even more impressive considering they were without two of their main attacking threats in Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak.

They have already shown they can match the big boys with a 3-3 draw against Manchester City and that was further confirmation.

They’ve splashed the cash – over £120million in the summer period alone – but they’ve done it wisely and if they can continue in the same form they should be well integrated into the game. European football by the end of the season. It will be a big ask, but there is even a chance to crush the top four and earn a Champions League spot next season.

Player ratings

Manchester United : De Gea 6, Dalot 6, Shaw 6, Varane 7, Martinez 6, Casemiro 6, Fred 5, Fernandes 7, Sancho 5, Antony 5, Ronaldo 6.

Subtitles: Rasford 6.

Newcastle United: Pope 6, Trippier 8, Burn 7, Botman 7, Schar 6, Joelinton 7, Longstaff 6, Guimaraes 6, Murphy 6, Almiron 6, Wilson 6.

Subtitles: Fraser 6, Targett 6, Willock 6, Wood 6, Lascelles 6.

Best and Worst Performers

BETTER

Kieran Trippier: The Newcastle captain put in a performance that showed why United were so interested in signing him from Atletico Madrid.

WORSE

Jadon Sancho: He was probably only in the squad because Rashford wasn’t feeling good enough to start and it was another game where he struggled to make an impact.

Key stats (provided by ESPN Stats & Information)

Cristiano Ronaldo has started a Premier League game for the first time since August 13, when Manchester United lost 4-0 to Brentford.

Manchester United have recorded 76 scoreless draws in the Premier League, including 31 (41%) since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013. No team has recorded so many 0-0 draws in the competition since the start of the 2013 season- 14.

Next

Manchester United : Things don’t get any easier for Erik ten Hag’s side, with two big clashes against the top four rivals to come next week. Third-placed Tottenham Hotspur travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday after losing just one league game all season, before traveling to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face fourth-placed Chelsea.

Newcastle United: Newcastle travel to Tottenham on Sunday for another shot at a win against one of the ‘Big Six’ after drawing with Manchester City and Man United already this season, but not before hosting Everton on Wednesday.