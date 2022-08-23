Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement is at Olympique Lyonnais – Sport.fr

According to information from Manchester Evening News, Moussa Dembélé, who is under contract until June 2023 with Olympique Lyonnais, is in Manchester United’s sights to strengthen his attacking sector and compensate for a possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo by the end of the season. end of the summer transfer window.

An exceptional way out for Moussa Dembélé. Indeed the striker, who is under contract until June 2023 with Olympique Lyonnais, is in the sights of Manchester United to strengthen his offensive sector and compensate for a possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo by the end of the summer transfer window according to Manchester Evening News information. Case to follow therefore but with the competition of Alexandre Lacazette, Moussa Dembélé could be tempted by a new adventure in the Premier League.

