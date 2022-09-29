Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister cracks in the face of criticism!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Christopher Nkunku’s “Little Brother” interview!

For several months now, it is a complicated situation that crosses Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star is no longer in Manchester United’s plans after wanting to leave in recent months. And now Portugal are now starting to sulk after their unconvincing appearances during the September rally.

Surrounded everywhere, Cristiano Ronaldo can at least count on a sizeable support: that of his sister. On social networks, Katia Aveiro is indeed out of her hinges by attacking head-on all those who now turn their jackets on the CR7 legend.