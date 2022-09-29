Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister cracks in the face of criticism!
For several months now, it is a complicated situation that crosses Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star is no longer in Manchester United’s plans after wanting to leave in recent months. And now Portugal are now starting to sulk after their unconvincing appearances during the September rally.
Surrounded everywhere, Cristiano Ronaldo can at least count on a sizeable support: that of his sister. On social networks, Katia Aveiro is indeed out of her hinges by attacking head-on all those who now turn their jackets on the CR7 legend.
“He has his family and those who love him by his side. These will always be by his side, no matter what. But I am not at all surprised by the times that are running. The Portuguese spit in the soup, it has always been like that. That’s why when someone rises from the ashes and changes their mentality, it’s upsetting… With you forever, my king. Calm down. (…) We must reach out to those who have always given theirs to Portugal. But the Portuguese are sick, petty, soulless, stupid, ungrateful. This fellow setting here has been devastated for a long time. There is no one to hold his hand. It’s cruel. And he gave and gives so many things. This guy who’s sitting down is called Cristiano Ronaldo and he’s just the best player in the world. »
