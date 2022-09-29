Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister hits Portugal fans

Zapping Goal! soccer club Instant Mercato: Bouna Sarr back, Adrien Rabiot pushed out

Katia Aveiro never misses an opportunity to defend her beloved brother, Cristiano Ronaldo. And it must be recognized that at the moment, she has a lot of work. Because after a rotten summer which saw all the big clubs slam the door in his face and Erik ten Hag put him on the bench at Manchester United, the five-time Ballon d’Or is now in the sights of Portuguese supporters. In a poll carried out by A Bola before the decisive match (and lost 0-1) against Spain, they were a majority to demand that he be replaced.

Katia Aveiro therefore took out the Kalashnikov to castigate those who have a short memory, according to her: “Current times do not surprise me at all, she wrote on Instagram. The Portuguese spits in the soup that fed him , it has always been like that. It is necessary to reach out to those who have always given theirs for Portugal. But the Portuguese can be unhealthy, small, soulless, stupid… and forever ungrateful”. That’s done ! Who’s next ?