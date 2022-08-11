Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister knocks out Florentino Pérez!

Zapping World Eleven The schedule of the blues for the 2022 World Cup

Are there tensions between Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo’s clan? Arrested a few days ago by Merengue supporters asking him to recruit the former Madrid star, Florentino Perez, the president of the club, replied, with an amused air:

“Cristiano? Again? He’s 38…”

A statement that would not have been well received on the side of the fivefold Ballon d’Or and in particular his sister who hastened to respond to the president of Real on his social networks.

“He is 38 years old but he can jump 2 meters high, stay in the air for 3 minutes and his body is fat free. Respect yourself old man, you are 75.”

At least we are now sure that Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to Real Madrid…