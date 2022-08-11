Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister knocks out Florentino Pérez!

Are there tensions between Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo’s clan? Arrested a few days ago by Merengue supporters asking him to recruit the former Madrid star, Florentino Perez, the president of the club, replied, with an amused air:

“Cristiano? Again? He’s 38…”

A statement that would not have been well received on the side of the fivefold Ballon d’Or and in particular his sister who hastened to respond to the president of Real on his social networks.

“He is 38 years old but he can jump 2 meters high, stay in the air for 3 minutes and his body is fat free. Respect yourself old man, you are 75.”

At least we are now sure that Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to Real Madrid…

to summarize

The Portuguese superstar’s sister has taken aim at the Real Madrid president on social media. He had replied with an amused air to fans asking him to recruit Ronaldo that he was 38 years old. A statement that went wrong on the side of the player’s family.

