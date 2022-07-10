Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister opens up about her brother’s future

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister posted a rather bizarre message on Instagram regarding her brother’s future. Ronaldo has made his decision to leave Man Utd this summer. The 37-year-old hasn’t traveled to Asia with the rest of the squad for the pre-season tour either for “family reasons” and of course that’s been talked about in the press.

In any case, the Portuguese superstar could now leave Man Utd like he did in 2009 in light of his sister Katia Aveiro’s cryptic message. A user asked Katia on Instagram if Cristiano Ronaldo will stay in Manchester? And the answer of the sister of the quintuple golden ball is a bit enigmatic. Katia Aveiro said: “I suggest you glasses…be smart or learn to read haaa”.

Although it’s not the clearest of answers, it looks like it validates his brother’s departure from Man Utd. Ronaldo himself had a standout individual season last term, after 12 years away from the Premier League. He scored 24 goals in all competitions but failed to galvanize a calamitous Red Devils side who finished sixth in the Premier League.

