Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister slips, Real refuses the clash

After spades interposed between the sister of Cristiano Ronaldo and Florentino Perez re CR7the president of Real Madrid has taken the decision to calm the controversy.

A few days ago, Florentino Perez was grabbed by Real Madrid supporters. Merengue fans asked the president of the Real to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to La Liga. The Portuguese is somehow looking for a club to make him leave Manchester United and allow him to continue playing in the Champions League. Faced with this request, Perez was very dry. ” Still ? But he is 38 years old. » has cowardly the one who recruited CR7 in 2009 for 94 million euros. A record at the time. A small spade which was very badly experienced by the clan of the fivefold golden ball. Ronaldo’s sister Katia then responded to this sentence on an Instagram post by defending her brother. “He is 38 years but he can jump 2 meters high, stay in the air for 3 minutes, and his body contains no fat. Respect yourself old man, you are 75 years old. » had writes the sister of CR7 who often takes a position on social networks to defend the Portuguese against his detractors.

Ronaldo at Real return impossible

When a Real Madrid fan asks Florentino Perez to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, the Madrid president replies: ” Still ? He is 38 years old…” 😶 (🎥 Tiktok: maldoooo7) pic.twitter.com/VHeRIlcE2n — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) August 11, 2022

Florentine Perez who wanted to tickle Ronaldo, did not respond to Katia’s comment Aveiro, preferring to extinguish any controversy rather than escalate it, say the Madrid media. However, this little war suggests that a return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid is totally impossible. Despite being the White House’s top club scorer with 450 goals, Real Madrid have lived very well since leaving the club in 2018, thanks in part to Karim’s blazing form. Benzema. To soon 38 years, Ronaldo must find another way out if he wants to leave Manchester United, in turmoil after a disastrous start to the Premier League season. League.