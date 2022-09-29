Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister snaps and shares scathing message in response to criticism

Cristiano Ronaldo is under fire from critics in Portugal. On September 26, the sports newspaper In Bolathe best-selling daily in the country, questioned the place of the five-time Ballon d’Or in the Portuguese selection by titling: “Less Ronaldo, more Portugal.” In the two games of the “Seleção” which took place in the Nations League during the last international break, Cristiano Ronaldo did not have a great influence on the performance of his team. first, where Portugal won by a wide margin (4-0), “CR7” failed to score a single goal, missing many opportunities along the way. The same story against Spain, where the captain Portuguese did not know how to prevent the defeat of his own (1-0).

This bad pass in selection is in the continuity of the complicated start to the season that Cristiano Ronaldo is experiencing with Manchester United. The 37-year-old striker is confined to a substitute role in the Premier League, where the Portuguese has yet to find the net in six appearances (for a total of 207 minutes played). Despite everything, Cristiano Ronaldo can always count on the unconditional support of his sister, Katia Aveiro. The latter denounced the criticism of her brother in Portugal, in a story published on Instagram this Wednesday, September 28: “He has his family and those who love him by his side. These will always be by his side, no matter what. But I am not at all surprised by the times that are running. The Portuguese spit in the soup, it has always been like that. That’s why when someone rises from the ashes and changes their mentality, it’s upsetting… With you forever, my king. ‘Calma’.“

Following this scathing message, Katia Aveiro was quick to take Portuguese supporters to task: “We must reach out to those who have always given theirs to Portugal. But the Portuguese are sick, petty, soulless, stupid, ungrateful, always ungrateful. This fellow setting here has been devastated for a long time. There is no one to hold his hand. It’s cruel. He gave and gives so many things. This sitting guy is called Cristiano Ronaldo and he is the best player in the world.“To be seen if “CR7” will manage to silence the critics during the World Cup in Qatar which begins on November 20.

