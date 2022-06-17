Cristiano Ronaldo’s son imitates his dad on a free kick and makes the buzz (video)

The season which has just ended for Cristiano Ronaldo was unprecedented but unfortunately for him, not in a good way. In effect, the Manchester United striker did not win a single title in the 2021-2022 financial year, which has almost never happened to him in his life as a footballer. The Portuguese should continue the adventure with the Red Devils next season and once is not custom either, he will not play the Champions League if he stays in Manchester because the Mancunian club finished 6th in the Premier League , insufficient place to hang the C1 but the Europa League.

CR7 being five times winner of the most beautiful European competition, it will be strange to see him in the Europa League, especially since he is the top scorer in the history of the tournament.

CR7 Junior makes the buzz on the Web

Cristiano Ronaldo has an incredible footballing career, he has won everything and he is the all-time top scorer, for both clubs and the national team. A true example of professionalism and a real goalscoring machine. And his personal life also looks exemplary with a companion and beautiful children who live incredible moments because of the standing of the Portuguese star. Thereby, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior follows in his father’s footsteps. We have often seen him score many goals like the former star player of Real Madrid and celebrate like him.

But the latest video of the son of the 2016 European champion in France does not show him having one. He imitates his dad by spreading his legs like him before his run-up but the rest is not very glorious. Look instead:

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users commented en masse on the run-up but especially on Cristiano Ronaldo Junior’s big miss.

We read on Twitter:

”Great natural talent since birth like his pair….oh wait…nooo I hope he trains hard at least lol”

”It’s not good to make fun of a child who imitates his father, the dad must be proud of him no matter what…”

“It doesn’t change, it’s like CR7, it’s been 1000 years since he scored on a free kick….”

”He killed a bird 50m from the goal, the children of stars don’t necessarily become stars, be careful that he doesn’t become a fairground freak, these things are psychologically dangerous…”

”It doesn’t make sense to make fun of a child, besides, Ronaldo has been built all his life by hard work, he’s not a natural talent like Messi so CR Junior still has time and if you You have seen his many matches, he scores goal for goal so no worries and if he is a pro in a lesser club, it will already be very good…

