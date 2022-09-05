Cristiano Ronaldo’s strong gesture for Antony delights England

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

This Sunday evening, Manchester United confirmed their revival on the lawn of Old Trafford against Arsenal (3-1). After bringing down Liverpool, the Red Devils also got the scalp of unbeaten Gunners so far. A performance that shows that the Ten Hag paw is beginning to imprint itself while a case is also beginning to be cleared up: that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese star, whose future is now settled, was certainly on the sidelines, but displayed a particularly positive behavior with a strong gesture which was much commented on in England: his applause loudly coming out of his bench with enthusiasm for hail Antony’s first goal with the Red Devils.

The joy of Cristiano Ronaldo on the goal of Antony pic.twitter.com/QTQkanbKvD — Gio CR7 (@ArobaseGiovanny) September 4, 2022

A gesture which seems to show that despite his still fragile status in the rotation of ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo seems determined to get involved on a daily basis in the Red Devils season. A CR7 who was also entitled to the tribute of Antony, who published an Instagram story at the time of his release, replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo, bowing to his idol.