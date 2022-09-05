Cristiano Ronaldo’s strong gesture for Antony delights England
This Sunday evening, Manchester United confirmed their revival on the lawn of Old Trafford against Arsenal (3-1). After bringing down Liverpool, the Red Devils also got the scalp of unbeaten Gunners so far. A performance that shows that the Ten Hag paw is beginning to imprint itself while a case is also beginning to be cleared up: that of Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese star, whose future is now settled, was certainly on the sidelines, but displayed a particularly positive behavior with a strong gesture which was much commented on in England: his applause loudly coming out of his bench with enthusiasm for hail Antony’s first goal with the Red Devils.
The joy of Cristiano Ronaldo on the goal of Antony pic.twitter.com/QTQkanbKvD
— Gio CR7 (@ArobaseGiovanny) September 4, 2022
A gesture which seems to show that despite his still fragile status in the rotation of ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo seems determined to get involved on a daily basis in the Red Devils season. A CR7 who was also entitled to the tribute of Antony, who published an Instagram story at the time of his release, replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo, bowing to his idol.
The story of Antony, who plays in the same team as his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. ❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/E0Ng7vNg9D
— Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) September 4, 2022
to summarize
Even if Cristiano Ronaldo was still a substitute during the clash Manchester United – Arsenal, his behavior from the bench was praised. His support for Antony notably seems to mark the beginning of a revival in England.