Cristiano Ronaldo’s strong message to Erik ten Hag, Carlo Ancelotti’s plan to beat Manchester City

What’s next after this ad

“I’m not finished!”

There was a game last night in the Premier League, matchday 35 between Manchester United and Brentford. And it was the Red Devils who largely won 3-0 at Old Trafford! The opportunity for Cristiano Ronaldo to score his 18th goal of the season which consolidated his team’s victory. For the DailyMirrorwe attended themagnificence of the 7!“For the tabloid, the Portuguese sends”huge message to Ten Hag“, his future coach, with his goal. The fivefold Ballon d’Or simply dropped a sentence heavy with meaning at the end of the meeting: “I’m not finished! For the Daily Telegraph“Ronaldo strikes again! While for the Daily Star, it is the statement of CR7 which is taken up because it certainly seals the future of the Portuguese. Finally, the Manchester Evening News is delighted with the end of the season which is looming because “It’s finish ! and fortunately…»

Ancelotti knows how to beat Manchester City

After eliminating Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, Real Madrid want to return to Paris. The Merengues lost 4-3 in the first leg, against Manchester City, but no worries for the return because as announced AS : “Ancelotti has a plan! And this is played out in five points:score first. Keeping the stadium engaged from start to finish. Double the aggressiveness in midfield thanks to Casemiro. Disable the connection between Rodri and de Bruyne. Bring in effective substitutes if the pace drops.“The plan is in place and Real wants to believe in it and moreover as resumes brandMadrid will be able to count onthe black beast» return matches with Karim Benzema who scored 9 goals against City, Chelsea and PSG…

Chelsea stars want to flee to Barça

In Barcelona, ​​it’s the transfer window that makes the front page Mundo Deportivo this morning. And the Catalan daily announces once again that two Chelsea players want to come this summer. They are Marcos Alonso and César Azpilicueta. “The two Spanish full-backs from Chelsea are seduced by the idea of ​​wearing the Blaugrana jersey. They end their contract in 2023 but the uncertain situation of the “Blues” poses a problem for Barça to negotiate.“But in any case AS reveals that the Catalan club already has an agreement with Carlos Soler, the Valencia midfielder who should sign this summer against a check for €20m. And by the way, Sport tells us that in case of failure in the Robert Lewandowski file, Xavi has an idea for his next number 9 with the “Answer Ansu Fati“. The striker has all the qualities to evolve in this position according to the Blaugrana coach.