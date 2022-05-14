Cristiano Ronaldo’s strong message to Erik ten Hag!

What’s next after this ad

Future Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag is about to take up a big challenge: relaunch the Mancunian machine after five years without a title and numerous unsuccessful investments on the transfer market. To do this, the Batavian technician will probably be able to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo, under contract until June 2023 and who should continue the adventure on the side of Old Trafford despite the latest rumors of departure. With 24 goals and 3 assists in 39 matches in all competitions, CR7, forgotten for the title of best player of the year in the Premier League, has single-handedly carried the Red Devils since his return.

A time annoyed, sometimes frustrated, the Lusitano, cold with Ralf Rangnick on several occasions, has nevertheless not experienced the hoped-for comeback on the collective level. Top scorer of the Red Devils, the five-time Ballon d’Or, crowned with numerous titles and successes, unfortunately could not prevent the new empty season of the Mancunians, currently pointing to sixth place in the Premier League. At 37, the Portuguese international (186 caps, 115 goals) remains a world-class player capable of changing the course of a match on his own. And that, Erik ten Hag knows. Impressed by the way Ronaldo tried to carry the Mancunian formation in adversity, the Batavian technician has no intention of parting with him, as revealed recently The Telegraph.

CR7 praises Erik ten Hag!

With a place of first choice and a key role in the workforce of the future coach of the Red Devils, Ronaldo can therefore prepare for the next season with serenity. Asked about the arrival of the former Ajax coach, the Portuguese was also full of praise for him. “What I know about him is that he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he is an experienced coach”, Ronaldo first conceded in an interview with the club’s official website. Determined to return to the heights of the Premier League and success on the European scene, the former Merengues striker also recalled the importance of allowing Batavian time to adapt.

“We have to give him time. Things must change as he wishes. I hope we are successful, of course, because if you are successful, all of Manchester will be successful too. I wish him the best. We are happy and excited, not only as players, but also as supporters. I wish him the best and believe that next year we will win trophies.”, specified, in this sense, the Lusitanian star. An ambition also shared by all Mancunian supporters, eager to celebrate new trophies. One thing is certain, the message got through and despite the many rumors about it, the duo Erik ten Hag – Cristiano Ronaldo has everything to be a winner!