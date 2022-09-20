Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor already identified

Man United Mercato: While the future of Cristiano Ronaldo is uncertain in Manchester, the Red Devils have already found his replacement.

Man United Mercato: A Portuguese striker targeted for after Ronaldo

For several months, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo in Man United is written in dotted lines. Indeed, the Portuguese star went out of his way to leave the north of England this summer to be able to play in the Champions League, without success, since at present CR7 is still struggling at Old Trafford. A complicated situation to manage for Erik ten Hag, although the Mancunian coach assured that he was counting on the Portuguese international this season.

However, Man United must already be thinking about the future and would have already inquired about a Portuguese hopeful from Benfica Lisbon, Goncalo Ramos. As revealed The Sun, the Red Devils would be very interested in the profile of the 21-year-old striker who is making a great start to the season in Portugal. Indeed, since the start of the season, Ramos has already scored no less than 8 goals and delivered 5 assists in 12 games, in all competitions.

Man United Mercato: The Red Devils will have to take out the checkbook for Ramos

Still according to the British media, Man United would have already planned to take action this winter to attract the Eagles striker. A sum of around 28.5 million euros is mentioned, but the price could still climb if competition increases for Gonçalo Ramos. For its part, Benfica Lisbon, accustomed to selling its players well, could also demand a much higher sum to agree to part with an essential element in the middle of the season.

Absent from the list of players summoned for the next matches of the Portuguese selection, Gonçalo Ramos will have to work hard in the coming weeks to hope to fly to Qatar with his country. However, recruiters from Man United are likely to be very attentive to the future performances of the Portuguese nugget.