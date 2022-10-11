Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprise celebration explained

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

Cristiano Ronaldo smiled again this weekend in England. The Manchester United star, who came off the bench after the injury of Anthony Martial, allowed the Mancunian club to win against Everton (2-1). His goal, which was the 700th of his club career, revives CR7 which is going through a complicated start to the season, and is perhaps heading towards a revival.

Symbol of this change, his goal celebration which surprised more than one. Exit the traditional “Suuuuu”, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared with Antony, head back, eyes closed and fingers crossed on his chest. The reason for this celebration was until now mysterious.

And it was the Manchester United club itself who lifted the veil, explaining that this position referred to the one he occupies when he sleeps, which his teammates did not fail to point out.