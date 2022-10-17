Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate, charged with very serious offenses, sleeps in prison

BestImage

He has long been seen as one of the most promising players of his generation and all of England hoped for him to rise to the highest level, but today the future of Mason Greenwood seems to fit well away from the football fields. Phenomenon of precocity and only 21 years old, the striker, who plays in the Manchester United club alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphaël Varane, has been in the eye of English justice since last January. Arrested at his home and placed in police custody after suspicion of domestic violence and sexual assault against his partner, Harriet Robson, the player had since been released from prison.

His club then decided to suspend him and the footballer has not played a single match since the start of this affair, remaining very discreet. Problem, Mason Greenwood did not respect the conditions of his release under judicial control and on October 15, the police went to his home to arrest him. “Greater Manchester Police are aware of charges relating to a 21-year-old who allegedly breached the terms of his judicial review”said a police spokesman.

Pre-trial detention

Among the rules of his release, it was stipulated that the player should not never attempt to contact the…

