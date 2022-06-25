Cristiano Ronaldo’s touching message to Marcelo after leaving Real Madrid
The Portuguese striker did not fail to send a nice message to his former teammate at Real after Marcelo’s departure from the merengue club.
Legend recognizes legend. After leaving his mark on Real Madrid and winning five Champions League in particular, Marcelo (34) formalized his departure in a farewell ceremony during which he received multiple tributes.
And of course, the Brazilian also got a touching word from his former teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star addressed nice words to the one with whom he won four Champions League and celebrated multiple goals in a post published on Instagram.
“More than a teammate, a brother that football has given me. On and off the pitch, one of the biggest stars with whom I have had the pleasure of sharing a locker room. Go to your new adventure, Marcelo “
After fifteen years of good and loyal service, Marcelo has won 25 trophies in the colors of Real Madrid and has become the most successful player of the merengue club.
It remains to be seen where the Brazilian international will evolve next season, he who has not yet decided on his future but is not yet ready to hang up his crampons for good.