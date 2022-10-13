Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife appears naked (photos)

The Galatasaray striker broke his silence with an Instagram live in which he was dispatched against what is still his wife.

Mauro Icardi has broken his silence after the ongoing rumors and controversies he starred in with his wife, media stalwart Wanda Nara.

The Galatasaray striker took to an Instagram live in which he rushed like never before against her, leaving some of the strongest terms:

“I was so bored… We talked about so many things that I need to come out and clear up,” he began by expressing. “He is the laughingstock of the whole world with his behavior, with his attitudes. The truth is, I’m not ready to continue to take this and defend the indefensible.”he snapped.

For more than half an hour, he answered the questions posed to him by his followers and valued the separation with his wife again: “I don’t think it’s a long-lasting separation, as they say. It’s all a lie. We have been together for nine years, we have never separated”he revealed.

Indeed, she assures that they are not divorced and defends herself from the ridicule and criticism she received for having shared messages and photos with her on social networks despite the fact that she announced her breakup:

“We are not divorced, things are discussed in person, not posting small messages. Last year he did and it was a lie. We spent a whole year together (…). I’m not mad or sick for uploading a photo with my daughters mother.

The Argentine striker didn’t hide any issues and also opened up about the scandal he played in last year with China Suárez, an alleged flirtation that ruined his marriage:

“A strange atmosphere has been created after what happened last year. I will not specify, people who must know know, Wanda in the first place”, he confirmed.

The player discovered Wanda’s forgiveness and his next date with her to clear things up: “There was a pardon, I don’t know if it was sincere or not. Things happened in the middle and next week will come we will talk and try to sort it out for better or for worse.

According to his testimony, they were able to talk about a few things during his recent visit to Buenos Aires: “I went to talk, I was at home at the Château. It’s a lie that they didn’t let me in. We were together all night and on Sunday noon I came back because I was training. I had a few days off and spent a weekend with Wanda”he confessed.

The striker assured that he only regretted “one thing that everyone already knows and concluded his defense with Wanda: “I know her more than anyone, I know what kind of person she is, what kind of person she’s always been and I’ve always stood up for her. But we are at a point where I think he has no more defense. Today, he is the laughing stock of the whole world.”

Icardi’s reaction to romance rumors between Wanda and L-Ghent

In recent weeks, the Argentinian press and media have speculated about a possible romance between Wanda Nara and singer L-Gante, especially after they were photographed together in a restaurant. “Any publicity”, says Mauro Icardi.

The attacker was asked about the subject and was very sincere: “I told him that what he told me was not true, that I know my wife well. I didn’t wave to him when they came out to say it.”

Of course, he understands that the advertising campaign featuring the businesswoman and the singer as part of Wanda’s sportswear collection was not the most appropriate:

“There were other forms of advertising, I think it’s not the right one for what it is, your brand, your name, for what we created and had for nine, ten years. I don’t agree and I tell him daily, but it will be a form of revenge. I don’t know what to call it.”