Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife looks stunning in a tight red dress (pictured)

For the past few weeks, rumors have been circulating about the fracture in the PSG locker room, especially between Neymar and Mbappé. This Friday, the Brazilian international tried to answer questions from journalists on the subject.

On September 9, in a Champions League game against Juventus, there was talk of a possible altercation, when Kylian Mbappe was expected to pass the ball to Neymar but he didn’t.

These details evoke a bad relationship between the two and which endangers the PSG locker room. Even Lionel Messi would be there, since his mission would be to bring peace to the locker room.

This Friday another chapter was lived, which is beginning to generate controversy, because after the match between the Brazilian team and Ghana, Neymar was asked about his relationship with Mbappé and his reaction shows that, if there is no has no discomfort, something is wrong with the French star.

“How is your relationship with Kylian Mbappé?” they asked Neymar, who at first didn’t understand the question and the reporter insisted, then the answer came, Neymar’s controversial attitude.

“With Kylian? Pff”, manages to say Neymar before leaving, visibly annoyed, which could confirm the rumors that there is something going on between the stars of the team.