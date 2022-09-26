Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife opens up about the death of their son

A few months ago, when Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were preparing to become the happy parents of twins, a boy and a girl, the footballer had announced via a press release that he had lost a baby at birth. The little boy, alas, did not survive. This tragedy had mourned everyone in football and the evidence of support for the Portuguese player had multiplied. Since then, the young parents have been raising their little girl, named Esmeralda, as well as their four other children. But the loss of their little boy remains a raw wound, confided Georgina Rodriguez in his documentary series, broadcast on Netflix.

“The best and the worst time of my life”

Season 2 will, in fact, be available soon and this event will hold an important place, as revealed The Sun, of which some journalists were able to discover the first images. ” Life has given me so many things in such a short time. This year, I had the best and worst time of my life in an instant. A big piece of my heart broke and I wondered how I could carry on “recalls Georgina Rodriguez, in her documentary series. ” I looked into my children’s eyes and there I saw that the only way to overcome was to be together “, she adds.

Of course, it is her children who give her the energy to continue to…

Read more