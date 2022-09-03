Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife refuses to share this with him

Paul Pogba is one of the players closely followed by the French champions lately. However, from his words, it’s clear that he has no intention of plying his trade at Parc des Princes.

“I’m sure I wouldn’t play for a club at the Parc des Princes”he told Canal+. “I’m not attracted to it because my father and my mother were Marseille supporters. Thus, Paris does not really fit into my plans.

The France international has also shed light on his relationship with Jose Mourinho, who hasn’t been shy about benching the midfielder for key games throughout the season.

“We talked about it a lot and there were times when I didn’t play and I was on the bench”added Pogba.

“People thought there was something wrong between us. However, a coach and a player don’t have to be the best of friends. We went to the restaurant together and I was in trouble at the time. It was a mental problem. He left me on the bench. However, I was there on the pitch and gave my all every time I played. I think that I have grown as a leader, that I have matured and that I can also be a leader for the national team”.

The former Juventus player has even confessed that he thinks his manager is crazier than him and expects to stay at Old Trafford. “That’s why we call him ‘The Special One’ because he’s kinda crazy. However, he remains the same and wins trophies, ”continues the Frenchman. “He’s crazier than me, that’s for sure!”

