Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife reveals her breasts (photos)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner was presented at the 79th edition of the “Venice International Film Festival” in true Audrey Hepburn style.

The 79th edition of the prestigious “Venice International Film Festival” has arrived. Over the next few days, the event’s red carpet will welcome some of the most internationally recognized actors, models and influencers.

Among them, Georgina Rodríguez. Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner is a regular at “La Mostra” and one of the personalities that most arouses people’s curiosity since their appearance never leaves anyone indifferent.

On this occasion, Georgina Rodríguez opted for a style that has a certain relationship with the seventh art since her dress and her hairstyle are reminiscent (and very much) of what actress Audrey Hepburn wore in one of her most emblematic films, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”.

The model attended the premiere of ‘Tar’, a film starring Cate Blanchett and directed by Todd Field, wearing a black satin dress with a closed neckline and a wide side slit from which she showed off her leg in each of his poses.

Plus, she topped off this look with a high bun accompanied by side bangs that could possibly be a hairpiece.

Georgina Rodriguez wanted to give the dress a very personal touch with a striking gold necklace with a black flower in the center.

On the makeup side, the influencer also opted for a smokey eye to give more strength to her look and a lipstick with a natural tone.