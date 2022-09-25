Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife shows off amazing bikini body at sea (photos)

The former coach defends that the decision to withdraw the Brazilian “helped to create a winning group” at Real Madrid.

Fabio Capello was present this Saturday at the Festival dello Sport, which takes place in the Italian city of Trento, where he recalled some of the most memorable moments of his career, including, of course, his time in charge of Real Madrid, in the 2006/2006 season. 07.

The former Italy manager would end up being the main culprit behind Ronaldo’s departure, “the phenomenon”, to AC Milan, in exchange for around 7.5 million euros, and, he now assures, he does not regret the option of giving up his contribution.

“The decision to drop Ronaldo and start Cassano on the wing created a winning group. We took nine points from Barcelona with ten games remaining. I am still proud of this success.”, he said, in statements reproduced by the Italian portal. Tuttmowecatoweb.

“I remember a call from Berlusconi when I decided to sell Ronaldo. He asked me how he was, and I said that I didn’t want to train, that I liked women and parties too much, and that I let him do it. day, on the front page, I saw the headline “Ronaldo at AC Milan”. It was very funny”he concluded.