Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife turned heads (photos)

According to ‘The Sun’ and other Brazilian media, bodybuilder Michele Umezu had her hymen reconstructed to lose her virginity after getting married in church.

The mother of one of Ronaldo Nazario’s children, Michele Umezu, underwent hymenoplasty to regain her chastity and be able to marry in the church as a “virgin”, as reported by The Sun, which in turn quotes the Brazilian media Em Off.

The main reason that led the woman with whom the retired Brazilian footballer and current owner of Real Valladolid had an affair to undergo surgery to reconstruct her hymen was her faith.

“I just want to have sex when I get married in church,” he said before acknowledging that he has not yet found the right person.

“I am looking for a man with the same goal and the same faith. I’m not ashamed to say that because that’s what I really want.” he said in a stance he also defended on his Instagram account, where he shared a screenshot showing the news and his reaction to it: “My body, my rules”.

Alexander Robert, the son of Umezu and Ronaldo, was born from an affair during Real Madrid’s pre-season tour of Japan in 2004. In fact, the footballer only admitted his paternity in 2010 after have undergone a DNA test.

Model and bodybuilder

Michele is a bodybuilder by profession, although she met Ronaldo when she was a waitress. To strengthen his body, in addition to training in the gym, he uses hormones that “greatly increase libido”, which makes it difficult for her to have sex.

However, this is not a problem for you. “I have other interests and priorities, such as championships, work, children, university, church, NGOs and some new projects. I’m not going to waste time with a dead-end relationship.”he concluded.