Cristiano Ronaldo’s XXL tracks to leave Manchester United

Ronaldo has several options for his future

The five-time Ballon d’Or wants to leave Old Trafford, his departure is inevitable and many clubs are ready to welcome him. As we explained to you yesterday, recruiting Cristiano Ronaldo is the priority of Todd Boehly, the owner of Chelsea. He wants a world star on the front line of the Blues attack. But the competition will be tough because Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese agent will relaunch all the contacts he had this summer. Among the clubs contacted were AC Milan and Napoli. Both tracks had quickly cooled. Then many rumors sent the 37-year-old star to Atlético de Madrid. But Diego Simeone, Colchoneros coach, once again made it clear that his transfer was impossible: “Ronaldo is an absolute reference for Real Madrid and I wouldn’t see Palermo playing for River, any more than I would see Riquelme or Ortega playing for Boca. There are situations that are very clear“said the Argentinian technician. The Bayern Munich track can be revived, in an interview with Picture, Oliver Kahn admitted to having discussed with the representatives of the Portuguese. Unfortunately for him, they preferred to offer the services of Sadio Mané. Then, it is always possible that he will make his comeback at Sporting, his training club. But the Lisbon club does not really have the means to pay his huge salary and the Portuguese would have to qualify for the final phase of the Champions League. Finally, the ultimate dream of all OM supporters, Ronaldo with the Marseille jersey. Outstanding guest of Rothen Ignites on RMC this Thursday, Pablo Longoria was asked about the rumor. The Olympian president was cash: it is economically inaccessible for the Marseille club. But in the end, maybe Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United. The Portuguese apologized for his gesture on his social networks and above all affirmed that “giving in to pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again“.

Gavi, winner of the Golden Boy 2022

After carrying the Kopa trophy to the Ballon d’Or ceremony, unsurprisingly, Gavi was crowned Golden Boy 2022 for the 20th edition of this trophy created by Tuttosport in 2003. The Spaniard succeeds his compatriot and club teammate Pedri. The player expressed in a short video his pride in having won this trophy, he will be able to celebrate as it should be on November 7, in Turin.

Ribéry hangs up his crampons

At 39, Kaiser Franck decided to listen to his knees, which told him they couldn’t take it anymore. This Friday, he announced on his social networks his wish to hang up his crampons. “The ball stops but not my feelings for him“, he posted on Twitter where he also shared a video. The now former winger for Bayern Munich and the France team bows out after 790 professional matches. The end of a career as long as your arm, strewn with pitfalls and trophies, from the amateur world to the Champions League. We can’t wait to hear about his conversion.