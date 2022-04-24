Cristiano scores with a special dedication, but United falls against Arsenal and moves away from the Champions League

2022-04-23

Cristiano Ronaldo He returned to the pitch after living the worst week of his life after losing one of the twins he was expecting with Georgina Rodríguez.

The Portuguese played the entire match in Manchester United’s defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League. This complicates his aspirations to be in the next Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored, he dedicated his goal to his dead son, but Manchester United lost to Arsenal. CR7 raised his hand to heaven dedicating his score.