Cristiano scores with a special dedication, but United falls against Arsenal and moves away from the Champions League
2022-04-23
Cristiano Ronaldo He returned to the pitch after living the worst week of his life after losing one of the twins he was expecting with Georgina Rodríguez.
The Portuguese played the entire match in Manchester United’s defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League. This complicates his aspirations to be in the next Champions League.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored, he dedicated his goal to his dead son, but Manchester United lost to Arsenal. CR7 raised his hand to heaven dedicating his score.
The Gunners began to win quickly on the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Nuno Tavares at minute 3, later (at 32′), Bukayo Saka took a penalty to put more advantage, Xhaka would close the scoring at 72 with a whiplash from outside the area .
Cristiano made it 2-1 after a great cross from Matip that he finished off after getting ahead of the left-footed defenders. With this goal, Ronaldo reached 100 in the Premier League.
In the table of positions, United was left with 54 points, six less than Arsenal (60), which currently occupies the last ticket for the next Champions League.
PREMIER POSITION TABLE