Cristiano thanked Anfield for their support after the death of his son

Cristiano Ronaldo thanked the gesture of solidarity that the fans offered him in Anfieldthe stadium of Liverpooldue to the death of one of the twin babies that the Portuguese footballer has had with his partner, the Spanish Georgina Rodriguez.

“One world… One sport… One global family… Thank you Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion,” the Portuguese star wrote on his Instagram account.

The publication includes a video of the minute of applause that he dedicated to him Anfield a Ronaldo during the English league match against his team, the Man Utdagainst a historic rival like Liverpool.

In the 7th minute, with 1-0 in favor of the locals, thanks to a four-minute goal from Colombian Luis Díaz, people got up from their seats and began to applaud Christianwho did not participate in the match.

At the same time that some fans showed the Portuguese shirt on the air, a good part of Anfield began to chant the “You’ll Never Walk Alone”“, the exciting anthem of the “reds”.