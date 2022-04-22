Sports

Cristiano thanked Anfield for their support after the death of his son

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 1 minute read

The Liverpool fans had a gesture of solidarity with Cristiano Ronaldo, after the death of one of his babies and the Portuguese player thanked the support

Cristiano Ronaldo thanked the gesture of solidarity that the fans offered him in Anfieldthe stadium of Liverpooldue to the death of one of the twin babies that the Portuguese footballer has had with his partner, the Spanish Georgina Rodriguez.

“One world… One sport… One global family… Thank you Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion,” the Portuguese star wrote on his Instagram account.

The publication includes a video of the minute of applause that he dedicated to him Anfield a Ronaldo during the English league match against his team, the Man Utdagainst a historic rival like Liverpool.

In the 7th minute, with 1-0 in favor of the locals, thanks to a four-minute goal from Colombian Luis Díaz, people got up from their seats and began to applaud Christianwho did not participate in the match.

At the same time that some fans showed the Portuguese shirt on the air, a good part of Anfield began to chant the “You’ll Never Walk Alone”“, the exciting anthem of the “reds”.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

A judge dismissed a noise disturbance claim and gave the green light to the Formula 1 race in Miami

2 mins ago

‘David Beckham finds in Leonardo Campana the savior of Inter Miami and has made Gonzalo Higuain forget’, according to Marca newspaper | Ecuadorians Abroad | Sports

14 mins ago

Verstappen busts Hamilton for trying to buy Chelsea

26 mins ago

The reason why the Vergara family did not allow the return of Matías Almeyda

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button