Cristina Fernández de Kirchner: the strong (and controversial) support of several Latin American leaders for the vice president of Argentina accused of corruption

veronica smink

BBC News World, Argentina

25 August 2022

image source, EPA Caption, The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, and the new president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, criticized the Argentine Justice and expressed their support for Cristina Kirchner.

“The signatories express our absolute rejection of the unjustifiable judicial persecution that the current vice president of the Argentine Republic, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, has been suffering.”

This is how a statement released by four presidents of the region begins two days after a prosecutor in Buenos Aires requested 12 years in prison and disqualification from holding public office for the former president, who governed Argentina between 2007 and 2015.

Kirchner is accused of the crimes of fraudulent administration and illicit association for allegedly directing the public works in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz -which her husband, former president Néstor Kirchner governed for more than a decade- to favor a partner and alleged figurehead.

The vice president, whose defense will present her final argument in September, has used social networks to affirm her innocence and ensure that she is the victim of a “media-judicial firing squad”

On Wednesday, several presidents ratified this position, strongly criticizing the Argentine justice system and assuring that “this persecution is aimed at removing Cristina Fernández de Kirchner from public, political and electoral life.”

The Argentine president Alberto Fernandezthe Bolivian louis arcethe Mexican Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the newly elected Gustavo Petrofrom Colombia, -all leftist leaders- assured that this “harassment” seeks to “bury the values ​​and ideals that [Kirchner]with the ultimate goal of implementing a neoliberal model”.

In addition, they demanded “that the conclusions of the Report of the United Nations Special Rapporteurship of 2019 that questioned the independence of the magistrates and lawyers involved in several of these cases” against the vice president be taken into account.

The judgments

Since leaving power in December 2015, Kirchner has been prosecuted in nearly a dozen court cases.

Five of the cases were brought to trial, but only this one, known as the “highway case”, reached the stage of final arguments.

In three of the processes, the judges dismissed the former president before the trial began, considering that there was no crime.

image source, Reuters Caption, Cristina Kirchner greets from the Senate building after broadcasting a message on YouTube in which she claimed to be the victim of an “armed cause” by macrismo.

And one – the so-called “cause of the corruption notebooks”, in which Kirchner is also accused of leading an illicit association that collected money from bribes from public works – still has no start date.

“In recent years the judiciary has opened numerous cases against him, many of which have had to be shelved in the absence of any type of solid evidence,” the regional leaders said in their statement.

“In other cases that are still open, bad procedural practices are revealed conducive to eliminating Fernández de Kirchner from political life“, they denounced in the document, which was published on the official website of the Argentine government.

Other supports (and some silences)

The Argentine vice president has received a whole cataract of support since the request for imprisonment and disqualification against her was known.

From her partners in the ruling coalition, the Frente de Todos, to the leadership of Peronism, the force that encompasses Kirchnerism, who have called for a great march to support her.

His followers even stationed themselves in front of his residence in Buenos Aires, in one of the most exclusive -and most anti-Peronist or “gorillas”- neighborhoods in the country, from where they warn with chants: “yesand they touch Cristina what quilombos (mess) is going to be put together“.

From abroad they also showed their support for Kirchner the president of Honduras, XiomaRa Castro by Zelayaand her husband, former President Manuel Zelaya.

Also the president of Peru, peter castlesent him his “solidarity” via Twitter, noting that “all judicial investigations must be conducted with full respect for democracy, the rule of law and due process.”

However, some media in Argentina highlighted the silence of two left-wing Latin American leaders: the young president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, and the former president and current Brazilian presidential candidate, Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silvawho was imprisoned for a sentence for corruption that was later annulled, a situation that many Kirchnerists compare with that of their leader.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Lula da Silva did not comment on the judicial situation of Cristina Kirchner, despite the fact that many of the former president’s supporters consider him a “mirror” of what the vice president is going through.

The controversial defense of Alberto Fernández

But no one was more vocal in his defense of the vice president than Alberto Fernández, the man she chose to lead a presidential binomial in 2019.

Minutes after prosecutor Diego Luciani requested that Kirchner be sentenced to prison, the president published on his networks an official statement from the presidency condemning the “judicial and media persecution of the vice president.”

“None of the acts attributed to the former President has been proven,” said the document, which stated that “this persecution and search for proscription (…) is part of similar attempts carried out against other popular leaders when justice is put at the service of factual powers”.

On Wednesday night, Fernández – who in the past was a harsh critic of his now ally – again defended his vice president during a television interview with journalists from the TN channel, from the Clarín group, considered to be in opposition to the government.

His words were harshly criticized by opposition leaders who considered that the head of state was pressing the jjustice.

Fernández was even criminally denounced by deputies from the opposition Civic Coalition for making a controversial comparison between prosecutor Luciani and his counterpart Alberto Nisman, who was found dead, shot in the head, after accusing Cristina Kirchner of having conspired with Iran to cover up those suspected of being responsible for a terrorist attack in 1994.

Asked by journalists about the safety of prosecutor Luciani, he said: “Encouraging the idea that what happened to Nisman could happen to Luciani… so far what happened to Nisman is that he committed suicide. So far nothing else has been proven.” . I hope prosecutor Luciani doesn’t do something like that“.