Cristina Fernández de Kirchner: the strong (and controversial) support of several Latin American leaders for the vice president of Argentina accused of corruption

  • veronica smink
  • BBC News World, Argentina

The Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, and the new president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, criticized the Argentine Justice and expressed their support for Cristina Kirchner.

“The signatories express our absolute rejection of the unjustifiable judicial persecution that the current vice president of the Argentine Republic, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, has been suffering.”

This is how a statement released by four presidents of the region begins two days after a prosecutor in Buenos Aires requested 12 years in prison and disqualification from holding public office for the former president, who governed Argentina between 2007 and 2015.

Kirchner is accused of the crimes of fraudulent administration and illicit association for allegedly directing the public works in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz -which her husband, former president Néstor Kirchner governed for more than a decade- to favor a partner and alleged figurehead.

The vice president, whose defense will present her final argument in September, has used social networks to affirm her innocence and ensure that she is the victim of a “media-judicial firing squad”

