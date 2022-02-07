Cristina Fogazzi aka Cynical Beautician, discounts increased tenfold by mistake: conti- Corriere.it alarm

Trouble for Cristina Fogazzi better known as The Cynical Beautician. The entrepreneur and blogger, who became famous for her beauty tips, had to apologize to his community for an error in the discounts to be provided. all explained in the email that Fogazzi herself sent on February 6 to thousands of subscribers to her site. The problem was the enhancement of the pheasant points, which users accumulate with the purchase of products, a tenfold figure by mistake.

Fogazzi writes: You have about 10 million pheasant points. Points were to be valued at 5 cents (€ 0.05). In this way, by simulating you used them all, the company would have had 500 thousand euros of discounts paid. Someone at some point lost a zero and the valuation was made at 0.50 cents. This transformed the discounts into 5 million euros and after a week of calculations we saw that our finances would not hold up. The entrepreneur, who in 2020 reached 50 million in revenues, has decided to leave the value of the points already converted into money unchanged and to bring the value of the others to 10 cents, explaining that more is not possible.

The apology is the choice of transparency

The email ends with an apology from Fogazzi who does not renounce the frankness for which he notes.

We wanted to do something nice, what I call “shit” came out. We are a young company, we are wrong, but we are neither cheaters nor used to giving head in front of our responsibilities. This no. And if on the one hand I am aware of making a terrible figure with you, on the other hand I cannot financially bring my company to its knees. The casino as Fogazzi defined it seems to have returned. On Instagram, the entrepreneur received hundreds of support messages from the community. I didn’t think you could be so virtually surrounded by affection, he then posted on the social.