Cristina Fogazzi, the Cynical Beautician and the mistake on pheasant points discounts: what happened

Problems of accounts for Cristina Fogazzi, the entrepreneur and blogger known on social media as the “Cynical Beautician”. Due to an error in the decimal calculation, which put her beauty and cosmetics company, Veralab, at risk, she had to apologize to her entire community. The incident arises from the enhancement of loyalty points, called “pheasant points” that customers receive after each purchase of products on the site, which has been increased tenfold by mistake. Then the company remedied without notifying the customers, who saw their accumulated credit drastically reduced overnight and complained on social media. She herself explains everything, first with a newsletter sent on February 6 to all subscribers to the site, and then with stories on Instagram.

What are “pheasant points”

As often happens in online stores, even on the Cynical Beautician’s website, every purchase of creams, serums, bandages and masks is rewarded with “pheasant points”, paid out for every 10 euros spent. These points are then converted into credit with which you can purchase other products or collect rewards. According to what Fogazzi writes in the e-mail, “the pheasant points in the possession of customers are about 10 million”. Initially, in the company’s calculations, the valuation was to be at 5 cents (0.05 €), for a total of 500 thousand euros of discounts paid. And here the mistake was made.

The explanation of the error

“At some point someone lost a zero and the valuation was made at 0.50 cents”, writes Fogazzi. “This transformed the discounts into 5 million euros”, increasing the figure expected by the company tenfold. “After a week of calculating we saw that our finances were not going to hold up,” says the blogger. For a week, she then explained her in her stories about her, her team looked for a way to fix the mistake. “We have obviously decided to leave the value of the points already converted into money unchanged. Bring the value to 10 cents (more is not possible). Write a newsletter and explain everything to you. The topic seemed delicate to me and throwing my mistakes and those of my team on social media did not seem to me to be decisive for anything ”, explains Fogazzi.

Failure to notify the community

Once the strategy was decided, the idea was to update the enhancement on the site on Monday 7 February, in the meantime explaining what happened to customers with a newsletter. But this is where another mistake has been added to the main mistake. “I want to explain to you how it went and how they added an error to an error to an error,” she writes in the newsletter. Due to another organizational problem, the changes to the enhancement went online on Friday, February 4 at 5 pm. “I heard from your messages on Saturday”, the influencer justifies himself. “I stopped the weekend of customer support and my programmers and we are here to edit this newsletter.”

Apologies via email

Fogazzi concludes the email apologizing to all his community: “We made a mistake, on a mistake, on a mistake. We wanted to do something nice, what I call ‘shit’ came out. We are a young company, we are wrong, but we are neither cheaters nor used to giving head in front of our responsibilities. And if on the one hand I am aware of making a terrible figure with you, on the other hand I cannot financially bring my company to its knees. I sincerely hope nothing like this will ever happen again ”.