Cristina Kirchner’s harsh criticism of the rise in prepaid medical fees | The vice president questioned the government’s decision

Cristina Kirchner manifested itself in open discrepancy with the decision of the Executive Branch to once again authorize the raise the fee that prepaid medicine companies They charge their affiliates. the vice president deemed the increase unacceptable. and recalled that at the time he expressed his disagreement with new increases in the sector.

“The new increase is frankly unacceptable, this time in two digits (13.8%), that the Government authorized for prepaid medicine companies,” said the former president through a Twitter thread. She there she remarked that With the new increase, “114% annual increase granted is added. That is, more than 20% over annualized inflation”.

In addition to making her disagreement public, Cristina Kirchner revealed that at the time she transmitted her rejection of new increases within the Government. “Timely and reservedly, we express our opinion against continuing to grant raises that affect Argentine families in an essential service such as health and which also aggravates the inflationary process“, he recalled.

The New Rise in Prepaid Medicine

The rise that the Government authorized as of December is the ninth so far this year. The successive authorizations were granted based on the new cost index of health companies.

With the 13.8 percent that the prepaid medicine companies will apply in the last month of the year, they will total an increase of 113.8 in twelve months in the fee they charge their members.

The authorization was granted by the Superintendence of Health Services. The last authorized increase was the one applied this month, of 11.53 percent. Before there were adjustments in the quotas in August (11.34 percent), July (4), June (10), May (8), April (6), March (6) and January (9).

The increases accumulated until December will exceed, as Cristina Kirchner pointed out in her Twitter thread, the projected inflation, of the order of 100 percent at a general level. One of the reasons for the rise in the cost of prepaid medicine is the rise in medicines, whose prices also rose above the average.

According to the information of the prepaids themselves, from the new increase the average family plan of a married couple with 2 minor children would cost between $60,000 and $80,000 per month.